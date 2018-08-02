BLUCORA INC Common Stock (BCOR) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

BLUCORA INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:BCOR) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-1.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $553.5-563.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $557.61 million.BLUCORA INC Common Stock also updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.23)-($0.17) EPS.

NASDAQ:BCOR traded down $1.35 on Thursday, hitting $35.80. 9,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of -0.14. BLUCORA INC Common Stock has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $40.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

BLUCORA INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $157.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.46 million. BLUCORA INC Common Stock had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. equities analysts predict that BLUCORA INC Common Stock will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

BCOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum set a $47.00 price target on BLUCORA INC Common Stock and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut BLUCORA INC Common Stock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BLUCORA INC Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised BLUCORA INC Common Stock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Sidoti cut BLUCORA INC Common Stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.21.

In related news, insider John S. Clendening sold 79,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $2,975,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 672,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,328,760.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John David Palmer sold 6,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $217,932.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,225,167. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLUCORA INC Common Stock Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

