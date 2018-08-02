Bloom (BLT) Price Down 12.1% Over Last 7 Days

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Bloom token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00002806 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Bibox, Radar Relay and Upbit. During the last week, Bloom has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. Bloom has a total market capitalization of $9.87 million and $91,257.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bloom alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005857 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013603 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00010968 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000409 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00371934 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00190928 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00022473 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00012146 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000755 BTC.

About Bloom

Bloom’s genesis date was November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,861,697 tokens. The official website for Bloom is hellobloom.io . Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bloom

Bloom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, TOPBTC, Bittrex, Upbit, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bloom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bloom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.