BlackRock Inc. Trims Position in TCP Capital Corp (TCPC)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 49,543 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.55% of TCP Capital worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in TCP Capital by 39.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 7,937 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in TCP Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $672,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in TCP Capital by 31.5% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 141,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 33,820 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its holdings in TCP Capital by 14.7% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 184,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 23,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in TCP Capital by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 807,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,336,000 after buying an additional 27,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.34% of the company’s stock.

TCP Capital stock opened at $14.83 on Thursday. TCP Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 8.22 and a quick ratio of 8.22. The company has a market capitalization of $872.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.71.

TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 45.28%. The firm had revenue of $44.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.10 million. equities analysts forecast that TCP Capital Corp will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

TCP Capital Company Profile

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection. It invests in the debt of middle-market companies, as well as small businesses, including senior secured loans, junior loans, mezzanine debt and bonds.

