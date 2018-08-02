BlackRock Inc. Has $4.06 Million Holdings in Appian Corp (APPN)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,428 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Appian were worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APPN. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 15,371 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 421.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter worth about $4,637,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter worth about $719,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Edward L. Hughes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $666,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $117,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $251,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,500 shares of company stock worth $4,109,965 over the last 90 days. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APPN. BidaskClub raised shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Appian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Shares of Appian opened at $31.88 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Appian Corp has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $43.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. Appian had a negative return on equity of 77.57% and a negative net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $51.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.12 million. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Appian Corp will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

