BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $21,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 53,902.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,274,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,094 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 386.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 322,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $174,555,000 after acquiring an additional 255,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,447,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,034,698,000 after acquiring an additional 192,139 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 6,346.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 183,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,685,000 after acquiring an additional 180,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $678.00 to $682.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BlackRock from $624.00 to $607.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $547.00 price target on BlackRock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on BlackRock from $615.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.67.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $479.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $80.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $408.62 and a 1-year high of $594.52.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $6.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 38.97%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.24 EPS. equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $3.13 per share. This represents a $12.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.97%.

In other news, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $530.95 per share, with a total value of $530,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Laurence Fink sold 19,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.67, for a total value of $10,051,866.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,098,328 shares in the company, valued at $557,588,175.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

