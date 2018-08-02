BLACKROCK 2022 GLOBAL INCOME OPP CF (BGIO) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Media headlines about BLACKROCK 2022 GLOBAL INCOME OPP CF (NYSE:BGIO) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BLACKROCK 2022 GLOBAL INCOME OPP CF earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 46.7318289033756 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of BGIO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,656. BLACKROCK 2022 GLOBAL INCOME OPP CF has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $10.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%.

There is no company description available for BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.

