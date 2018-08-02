Blackbaud (BLKB) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BLKB. William Blair cut shares of Blackbaud from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Blackbaud in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Blackbaud from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Blackbaud in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackbaud from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Blackbaud has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.33.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

NASDAQ BLKB traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $98.36. 396,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,037. Blackbaud has a 12 month low of $81.64 and a 12 month high of $120.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.88, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.60.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Blackbaud had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 27.70%. The business had revenue of $214.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Blackbaud will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

In other news, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 9,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,015,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,418,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $212,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,363,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,669 shares of company stock valued at $1,535,745. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 2,492.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the first quarter worth $201,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the first quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the first quarter worth $239,000.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, corporations, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other charitable giving entities primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company offers Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM (constituent relationship management), which are fundraising and relationship management solutions; Luminate CRM for campaign management, constituent relations, business intelligence, and analytics; eTapestry, a cloud fundraising and donor management solution; everydayhero, a cloud crowdfundraising solution; and JustGiving, a social platform for giving.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.