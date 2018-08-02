BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) & Diversified Restaurant (SAUC) Head to Head Contrast

Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ: SAUC) and BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Diversified Restaurant alerts:

This table compares Diversified Restaurant and BJ’s Restaurants’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diversified Restaurant $165.46 million 0.15 -$20.45 million ($0.05) -18.00 BJ’s Restaurants $1.03 billion 1.25 $44.78 million $1.41 43.97

BJ’s Restaurants has higher revenue and earnings than Diversified Restaurant. Diversified Restaurant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BJ’s Restaurants, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

BJ’s Restaurants pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Diversified Restaurant does not pay a dividend. BJ’s Restaurants pays out 31.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Diversified Restaurant and BJ’s Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diversified Restaurant -13.13% N/A -1.60% BJ’s Restaurants 5.35% 15.76% 6.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Diversified Restaurant and BJ’s Restaurants, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diversified Restaurant 0 0 0 0 N/A BJ’s Restaurants 0 5 4 0 2.44

BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus price target of $56.40, suggesting a potential downside of 9.03%. Given BJ’s Restaurants’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BJ’s Restaurants is more favorable than Diversified Restaurant.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Diversified Restaurant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of BJ’s Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. 50.0% of Diversified Restaurant shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of BJ’s Restaurants shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Diversified Restaurant has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BJ’s Restaurants has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BJ’s Restaurants beats Diversified Restaurant on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Diversified Restaurant Company Profile

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc., a restaurant company, operates Buffalo Wild Wings franchised restaurants in the United States. The company primarily offers fresh bone-in chicken wings, frozen boneless chicken, and potatoes. As of March 8, 2018, it operated 65 franchised restaurants in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Missouri. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 12, 2018, the company owned and operated 200 casual dining restaurants located in the 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington. The company operates its restaurants under the BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ's Restaurant & Brewery, BJ's Pizza & Grill, and BJ's Grill brand names. BJ's Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Restaurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Restaurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.