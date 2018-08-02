BitQuark Price Down 18.1% Over Last 7 Days (BTQ)

BitQuark (CURRENCY:BTQ) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. During the last seven days, BitQuark has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BitQuark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges. BitQuark has a total market capitalization of $70,774.00 and $9.00 worth of BitQuark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014252 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000114 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000727 BTC.

BitQuark Profile

BitQuark (BTQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2014. BitQuark’s total supply is 10,517,813 coins. BitQuark’s official Twitter account is @BitQuarkCoin . BitQuark’s official website is www.bitquark.info

BitQuark Coin Trading

BitQuark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitQuark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitQuark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitQuark using one of the exchanges listed above.

