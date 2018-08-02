Bitcurrency Trading Down 5.4% Over Last Week (BTCR)

Bitcurrency (CURRENCY:BTCR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 1st. One Bitcurrency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Bitcurrency has a total market cap of $263,919.00 and $0.00 worth of Bitcurrency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcurrency has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008104 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded 78.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000208 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcurrency Profile

Bitcurrency (BTCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2014. Bitcurrency’s total supply is 169,598,616 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcurrency is /r/BitCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcurrency’s official Twitter account is @bitcurrencyteam

Buying and Selling Bitcurrency

Bitcurrency can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcurrency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcurrency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcurrency using one of the exchanges listed above.

