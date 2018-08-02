Bitcoin Red (BTCRED) Achieves Market Capitalization of $163,232.00

Bitcoin Red (CURRENCY:BTCRED) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. One Bitcoin Red token can now be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. Bitcoin Red has a total market cap of $163,232.00 and $292.00 worth of Bitcoin Red was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Red has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005761 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003531 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00011881 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013271 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000415 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00376741 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00179703 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024273 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00012978 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Bitcoin Red Profile

Bitcoin Red was first traded on October 20th, 2017. Bitcoin Red’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,550,001 tokens. Bitcoin Red’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRed1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Red is /r/BTCRED

Bitcoin Red Token Trading

Bitcoin Red can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Red directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Red should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Red using one of the exchanges listed above.

