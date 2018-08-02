Bitcoin Interest Trading Down 20.6% This Week (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 2nd. During the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be bought for approximately $1.64 or 0.00021895 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Bitfinex, Exrates and HitBTC. Bitcoin Interest has a market cap of $30.11 million and $5,148.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.16 or 0.02508138 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00344982 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00076591 BTC.

ZenCash (ZEN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00328708 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00194473 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003394 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest . The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Bitfinex, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

