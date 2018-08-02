Bioventures Ltd Novartis Sells 6,458 Shares of Novartis AG (NVS) Stock

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 6,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total transaction of $21,828.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bioventures Ltd Novartis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Novartis alerts:

On Monday, July 30th, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 2,000 shares of Novartis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,540.00.

On Wednesday, July 25th, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 12,460 shares of Novartis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total transaction of $47,846.40.

On Monday, July 23rd, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 30,600 shares of Novartis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $130,050.00.

On Monday, July 16th, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 300 shares of Novartis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $1,545.00.

Shares of Novartis opened at $83.69 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. Novartis AG has a one year low of $72.30 and a one year high of $94.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.93 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Barclays raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. HSBC cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novartis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 118,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Novartis by 11.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 33,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Novartis by 2.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,006,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,473,000 after acquiring an additional 189,849 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 7.5% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 37,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West bought a new position in Novartis during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.