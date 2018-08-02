Biopharmx (BPMX) Trading Up 5.3%

Biopharmx Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 2,340,047 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 8,976,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Biopharmx in a research note on Friday, June 8th.

Biopharmx (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and women's health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC).

