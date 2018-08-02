BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.13, Bloomberg Earnings reports. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $372.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical traded up $1.08, hitting $102.05, on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. 1,252,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,115. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.29. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $75.81 and a 52 week high of $104.46.

In other news, SVP Brian Mueller sold 2,450 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $219,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,217. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 37,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $3,328,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,454,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,960 shares of company stock worth $12,349,363. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.68.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme that is used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Firdapse for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome.

