BIOLINERX Ltd/S (BLRX) Getting Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about BIOLINERX Ltd/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) have trended positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BIOLINERX Ltd/S earned a news sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 47.6981216261706 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of BIOLINERX Ltd/S traded down $0.01, reaching $0.88, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 154,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,373. BIOLINERX Ltd/S has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $93.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.50.

BIOLINERX Ltd/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. equities analysts forecast that BIOLINERX Ltd/S will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of BIOLINERX Ltd/S in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine raised BIOLINERX Ltd/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised BIOLINERX Ltd/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, MED assumed coverage on BIOLINERX Ltd/S in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.80.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company focused on oncology and immunology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions.

