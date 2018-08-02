Biogen (BIIB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Mizuho in a report released on Tuesday. They presently have a $427.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.43% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We updated our model post the 2Q18 earnings call and BAN2401 data last week.””

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BIIB. ValuEngine raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $318.00 price objective on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $384.00 price objective on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $408.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.61.

Biogen traded up $4.70, reaching $348.76, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 33,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,772,640. Biogen has a twelve month low of $249.17 and a twelve month high of $388.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.58. Biogen had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Biogen will post 25.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment House LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 11,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

