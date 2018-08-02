Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.12), Morningstar.com reports. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a positive return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $239.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.73 million.

BGFV stock opened at $5.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 2.17. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The company has a market cap of $138.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75 and a beta of -0.69.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BGFV. ValuEngine cut shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Big 5 Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, Director Sandra N. Bane sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $50,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,402.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,389 shares of company stock worth $79,032. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGFV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 528,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 158,613 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 22,458 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 605,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 306,723 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 50,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 20,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,121,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,129,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

