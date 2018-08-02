Biffa (BIFF) Upgraded by Peel Hunt to “Buy”

Biffa (LON:BIFF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a GBX 289 ($3.80) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 260 ($3.42). Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BIFF. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biffa in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. HSBC raised shares of Biffa to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 267.33 ($3.51).

Get Biffa alerts:

Biffa opened at GBX 233 ($3.06) on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Biffa has a 52-week low of GBX 183 ($2.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 265 ($3.48).

Biffa (LON:BIFF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 13th. The company reported GBX 19.20 ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 18.70 ($0.25) by GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Biffa had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 15.75%.

In other news, insider David Martin acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.65) per share, with a total value of £20,200 ($26,540.53).

Biffa Company Profile

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four divisions: Industrial & Commercial, Municipal, Resource Recovery & Treatment, and Energy. The company is involved in the collection, treatment, processing, and disposal of industrial and commercial waste and recyclable materials; production and sale of energy from waste; and sale of recovered commodities, such as paper, glass, metals, and plastic.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Biffa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biffa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.