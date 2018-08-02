BidaskClub Upgrades NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH (NYMT) to “Hold”

NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

NYMT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on shares of NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH in a report on Friday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

NASDAQ:NYMT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.21. 40,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,008. NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.19, a current ratio of 88.83 and a quick ratio of 88.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.16.

NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter. NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 15.07%. equities research analysts expect that NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYMT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 40,536 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 556,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after buying an additional 13,521 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 46,922 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 275,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 830,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 317,413 shares during the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust (REIT), acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related, and financial assets in the United States. The company's investment portfolio includes residential mortgage loans, including second mortgages and loans sourced from distressed markets; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities; multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities; and preferred equities.

