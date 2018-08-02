BidaskClub Lowers Overstock.com (OSTK) to Sell

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OSTK. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Overstock.com to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Overstock.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 1.60. Overstock.com has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $89.80.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $445.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.06 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a negative return on equity of 69.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. research analysts expect that Overstock.com will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Overstock.com news, SVP Seth Moore sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $85,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,391.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Paul Knab sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $56,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,747.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $331,375. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Overstock.com by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,744,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,235,000 after buying an additional 843,959 shares in the last quarter. Passport Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 1st quarter worth $18,868,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 176,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 57,887 shares during the last quarter. Amplify Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 1st quarter worth $5,918,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 124,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct and Partner. The company offers home and garden products, including furniture, home decor, garden and patio, kitchen and dining, bedding, home improvement, housewares, and other related products; jewelry and watches; clothing and accessories; electronics and computers; and other products.

