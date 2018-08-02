BidaskClub Downgrades MGP Ingredients (MGPI) to Hold

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MGP Ingredients has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI traded down $7.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.76. 18,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,430. MGP Ingredients has a 12-month low of $53.99 and a 12-month high of $99.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $88.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. MGP Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP David E. Rindom sold 55,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $4,928,909.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,947 shares in the company, valued at $4,583,803.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David E. Dykstra sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $26,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,602,513.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,701 shares of company stock worth $8,870,823. Corporate insiders own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGPI. Denver Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 5.5% during the first quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 11.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 1.2% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 5.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

