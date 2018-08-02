BidaskClub Downgrades Materialise (MTLS) to Sell

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MTLS. Zacks Investment Research raised Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.
Materialise stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.66. 26,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.83 million, a PE ratio of -316.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.54. Materialise has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.54.
Materialise Company Profile
Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.
Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types
Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.