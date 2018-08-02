BidaskClub Downgrades Materialise (MTLS) to Sell

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MTLS. Zacks Investment Research raised Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Materialise stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.66. 26,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.83 million, a PE ratio of -316.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.54. Materialise has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTLS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 5.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 23.4% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 91,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 13.3% during the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 934,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 109,493 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise during the first quarter worth $215,000. 10.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

