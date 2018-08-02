BidaskClub Downgrades Entegris (ENTG) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Entegris from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Entegris from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of Entegris traded up $0.65, reaching $35.90, during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 808,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,505. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Entegris has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $39.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Entegris had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $383.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 24,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $900,009.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,309.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Entegris by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Entegris by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 260,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $1,983,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Entegris by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 28,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Microcontamination Control (MC), and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

