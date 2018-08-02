BidaskClub Downgrades Adobe Systems (ADBE) to Buy

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Adobe Systems to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Adobe Systems from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Adobe Systems in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adobe Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Adobe Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.21.

Adobe Systems traded up $1.83, hitting $249.84, during trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 51,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.08, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Adobe Systems has a 12 month low of $143.95 and a 12 month high of $263.83.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 14th. The software company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Adobe Systems had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 26.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Systems will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Systems declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 21st that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.19, for a total transaction of $1,531,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total value of $2,730,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,327 shares of company stock worth $6,461,959 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Systems by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Adobe Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Systems Company Profile

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

