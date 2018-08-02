BidaskClub Downgrades AAON (AAON) to Buy

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AAON. Zacks Investment Research lowered AAON from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. DA Davidson set a $32.00 price objective on AAON and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,463. AAON has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $40.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.82.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $109.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.69 million. AAON had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 11.61%. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that AAON will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott M. Asbjornson sold 3,912 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $129,604.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 858,407 shares in the company, valued at $28,439,023.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norman H. Asbjornson purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $237,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,130,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,893,775.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in AAON in the first quarter worth about $202,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in AAON in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in AAON in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in AAON in the second quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in AAON in the first quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.