Bfsg LLC Takes Position in Red Hat Inc (RHT)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,704 shares of the open-source software company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Red Hat by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Red Hat by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,221 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Red Hat by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 90,448 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $12,153,000 after buying an additional 10,812 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Red Hat by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 220,600 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $29,642,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new stake in Red Hat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 2,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $334,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,805. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael A. Kelly sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,805,830 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Red Hat opened at $141.36 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 61.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.08. Red Hat Inc has a twelve month low of $95.88 and a twelve month high of $177.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The open-source software company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $813.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.48 million. Red Hat had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Red Hat Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Hat declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the open-source software company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Hat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Red Hat from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Red Hat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Red Hat from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Red Hat in a report on Friday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.83.

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

