bet-at-home.com AG Common Stock (ACX) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Oddo Bhf Analysts

bet-at-home.com AG Common Stock (ETR:ACX) has been given a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective by stock analysts at Oddo Bhf in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.31% from the company’s previous close.

ACX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on shares of bet-at-home.com AG Common Stock and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Warburg Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of bet-at-home.com AG Common Stock and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th.

Get bet-at-home.com AG Common Stock alerts:

Shares of bet-at-home.com AG Common Stock opened at €58.45 ($68.76) on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. bet-at-home.com AG Common Stock has a 52-week low of €85.50 ($100.59) and a 52-week high of €150.30 ($176.82).

bet-at-home.com AG, through its subsidiaries, provides online gambling and sports betting services in Europe. The company operates through Sports Betting and eGaming segments. It also provides casino, poker, and vegas games, as well as virtual sports. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Düsseldorf, Germany.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for bet-at-home.com AG Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bet-at-home.com AG Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.