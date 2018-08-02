Bessemer Group Inc. Invests $1.12 Million in Syntel, Inc. (SYNT)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Syntel, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Syntel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 465,984 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Syntel by 5.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Syntel by 26.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 16,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Syntel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 173,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,980,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Syntel by 265.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. 40.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SYNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syntel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Syntel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wellington Shields raised Syntel from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Syntel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Syntel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other news, SVP Murlidhar Reddy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,803.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 6,077 shares of company stock worth $200,710 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNT opened at $40.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Syntel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $40.89.

Syntel (NASDAQ:SYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $249.70 million for the quarter. Syntel had a net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,276.59%. Syntel’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Syntel, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Syntel

Syntel, Inc provides digital transformation, information technology (IT), and knowledge process outsourcing (KPO) services worldwide. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services; Healthcare and Life Sciences; Insurance; Manufacturing; and Retail, Logistics, and Telecom segments. It provides end-to-end, integrated application, and infrastructure management services; develops software applications; and offers legacy modernization services, such as software analysis, language conversion, reverse engineering, database migration, code optimization, cloud onboarding and migration, ecosystem migration, testing, and management.

