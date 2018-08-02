Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires New Position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (DJP)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DJP. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 140.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,839,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,831,000 after buying an additional 2,829,429 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 1,204.2% in the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 300,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,328,000 after buying an additional 277,855 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 1,670.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 276,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after buying an additional 261,142 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN in the first quarter worth approximately $2,633,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 120.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 158,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 86,321 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN opened at $23.37 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $25.80.

