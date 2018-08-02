Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires New Position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (DJP)

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2018 // No Comments

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DJP. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 140.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,839,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,831,000 after buying an additional 2,829,429 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 1,204.2% in the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 300,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,328,000 after buying an additional 277,855 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 1,670.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 276,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after buying an additional 261,142 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN in the first quarter worth approximately $2,633,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 120.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 158,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 86,321 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN opened at $23.37 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $25.80.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP)

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply