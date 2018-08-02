Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B (BRK.B) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.27 Per Share

Analysts expect Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B (NYSE:BRK.B) to post $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.35. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B reported earnings per share of $1.67 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B will report full year earnings of $8.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $9.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B.

Get Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B alerts:

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B (NYSE:BRK.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.13. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $58.47 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRK.B shares. Morgan Stanley set a $210.00 price target on shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.59.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B traded up $0.21, reaching $198.06, on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 3,267,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,387,541. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B has a 1 year low of $172.61 and a 1 year high of $217.62. The company has a market cap of $488.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.90.

About Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B

Berkshire Hathaway Inc is a holding company owning subsidiaries engaged in various business activities. Its segments include Insurance, such as GEICO, Berkshire Hathaway Primary Group, General Re Corporation and Berkshire Hathaway Reinsurance Group; Burlington Northern Santa Fe, LLC, which is engaged in the operation of the railroad system; Berkshire Hathaway Energy, which includes regulated electric and gas utility; Manufacturing, which includes manufacturers of various products, including industrial, consumer and building products; McLane Company, which is engaged in the wholesale distribution of groceries and non-food items; Service and retailing, which includes providers of various services, including fractional aircraft ownership programs, aviation pilot training and various retailing businesses, and Finance and financial products, which includes manufactured housing and related consumer financing, transportation equipment, manufacturing and leasing, and furniture leasing.

See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B (BRK.B)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.