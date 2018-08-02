Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Osram Licht (OSR) a €40.00 Price Target

Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) has been given a €40.00 ($47.06) target price by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OSR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Osram Licht and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Commerzbank set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of Osram Licht and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Osram Licht and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Osram Licht in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of Osram Licht and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €51.88 ($61.03).

Get Osram Licht alerts:

Shares of FRA:OSR opened at €39.37 ($46.32) on Thursday. Osram Licht has a 1-year low of €54.80 ($64.47) and a 1-year high of €79.42 ($93.44).

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Specialty Lighting, Opto Semiconductors, and Lighting Solutions & Systems segments. The Specialty Lighting segment develops and produces lamps and lighting systems for the automotive sector, studio, stage and TV, and projection system applications, as well as special lamps for industrial and medical applications; produces lamps for disinfecting liquids, surfaces, and gases with UV light.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Osram Licht Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osram Licht and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.