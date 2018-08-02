Benefitfocus (BNFT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Benefitfocus, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions to consumers, employers, insurance carriers and brokers. The Company’s platform of products and services enable customers to efficiently shop, enroll, manage and exchange benefits information. Benefitfocus, Inc. is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Benefitfocus from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut Benefitfocus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $35.00 price objective on Benefitfocus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Benefitfocus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Benefitfocus presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.25.

BNFT opened at $31.55 on Monday. Benefitfocus has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $62.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $82,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNFT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Benefitfocus by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,106,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,874,000 after purchasing an additional 74,843 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Benefitfocus by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 16,186 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Benefitfocus by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 17,392 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 313,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The company's products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

