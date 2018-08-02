Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) Shares Sold by Montag & Caldwell LLC

Montag & Caldwell LLC lessened its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 79,217 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and makes up 4.7% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $117,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 2,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 361.6% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 155.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other news, insider Alexandre Conroy sold 20,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.74, for a total transaction of $4,604,078.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,139,255.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David F. Melcher acquired 500 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $225.07 per share, with a total value of $112,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,990.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $237.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.88.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and traded down $7.77, hitting $242.23, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 23,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,638. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $191.53 and a 52 week high of $252.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. Becton Dickinson and had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.65%.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.