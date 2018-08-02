BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (BFR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BFR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

BFR has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Santander raised shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th.

BBVA Banco Frances traded down $0.15, hitting $13.29, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 2,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. BBVA Banco Frances has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $27.45. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.64.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 1st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. equities research analysts expect that BBVA Banco Frances will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 870,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 8,709 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. 16.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BBVA Banco Frances

BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

