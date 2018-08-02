BB&T Corp Sells 5,325 Shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN)

BB&T Corp cut its position in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,325 shares during the quarter. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNKN. BTIM Corp. bought a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,762,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the 1st quarter valued at $7,831,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 335,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,036,000 after purchasing an additional 130,134 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,625,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 133,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after purchasing an additional 94,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin Brands Group stock opened at $69.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.70. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 52 week low of $50.89 and a 52 week high of $73.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 50.62% and a net margin of 32.48%. The company had revenue of $350.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Dunkin Brands Group’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 24th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.20%.

In other news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $99,205.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John L. Clare sold 27,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $1,941,215.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,021.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,393 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,020 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DNKN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. OTR Global started coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They set a “positive” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dunkin Brands Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.68.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dunkin' Donuts U.S., Dunkin' Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard and soft serve ice creams, frozen yogurts, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

