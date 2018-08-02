BB&T Corp Sells 2,227 Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG)

BB&T Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the period. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the first quarter valued at $206,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the first quarter valued at $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Friday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Thursday, June 14th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.27.

In related news, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. acquired 9,090 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.11 per share, with a total value of $600,939.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,754.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 15,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $1,084,972.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,077.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

AJG stock opened at $71.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a fifty-two week low of $57.19 and a fifty-two week high of $73.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

