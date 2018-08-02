BB&T Corp Sells 1,444 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW)

BB&T Corp cut its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 114.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 761,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,856,000 after purchasing an additional 407,079 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,273,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,961,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,128,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $827,788,000 after acquiring an additional 108,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 157.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 122,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,568,000 after acquiring an additional 75,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CW. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.74, for a total value of $165,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,723,496.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CW opened at $131.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a twelve month low of $92.58 and a twelve month high of $143.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.29 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.93%.

Curtiss-Wright declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy up to 0.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

