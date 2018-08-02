Baxter International (BAX) PT Raised to $76.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its target price increased by analysts at Citigroup from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BAX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Baxter International from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Baxter International from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Baxter International opened at $72.75 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.77.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. Baxter International had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Baxter International will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brik V. Eyre sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $1,411,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,006,565.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carole J. Shapazian sold 6,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total value of $473,383.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,371.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,477 shares of company stock valued at $6,486,117. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 13.0% during the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 3,502,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $227,803,000 after acquiring an additional 404,135 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 13.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,795,744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,598,000 after acquiring an additional 206,256 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 103.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,652,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,487,000 after acquiring an additional 841,733 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.1% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,516,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,629,000 after acquiring an additional 45,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,414,000 after acquiring an additional 20,858 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

