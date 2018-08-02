Basic Energy Services (BAS) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS) fell 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.25 and last traded at $7.53. 60,388 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 372,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Basic Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Basic Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.72 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $297.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.72.

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $253.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.50 million. Basic Energy Services had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. equities research analysts anticipate that Basic Energy Services Inc will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Basic Energy Services news, VP William Timothy Dame sold 11,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $179,951.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,936.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,278 shares of company stock worth $249,144. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAS. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Basic Energy Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Basic Energy Services during the second quarter worth $220,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Basic Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of Basic Energy Services during the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Basic Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Basic Energy Services

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. Its Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; cased-hole wireline services; and underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs.

