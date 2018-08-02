Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $648,000 Holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 27.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,932 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $650,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,859 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $7,961,000 after buying an additional 10,984 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $7,225,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,508,068 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $878,444,000 after buying an additional 3,135,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maso Capital Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 222,450 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,027,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on NXPI shares. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Drexel Hamilton upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $127.50 in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $127.50 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

NXP Semiconductors opened at $95.40 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.98. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12 month low of $90.25 and a 12 month high of $125.93. The company has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.81.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 10.35%. research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

