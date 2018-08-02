Bartlett & Co. LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG)

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1,742.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,587 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 71,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 344,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,787,000 after purchasing an additional 81,298 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 41,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 37,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 228.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 10,864 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF opened at $105.61 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $108.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.5657 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.