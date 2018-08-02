Barry C. Honig Buys 125,000 Shares of Pershing Gold Corp (PGLC) Stock

Pershing Gold Corp (NASDAQ:PGLC) Director Barry C. Honig bought 125,000 shares of Pershing Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,520,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,041,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PGLC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.43. 7,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,246. The firm has a market cap of $50.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.73. Pershing Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.31.

Pershing Gold (NASDAQ:PGLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. equities analysts anticipate that Pershing Gold Corp will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

PGLC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pershing Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on shares of Pershing Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Pershing Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGLC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pershing Gold by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 570,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 123,154 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its position in Pershing Gold by 4.2% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,812,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 72,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Pershing Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

About Pershing Gold

Pershing Gold Corporation explores for, develops, and mines gold and precious metals in Nevada. It focuses on the exploration of the Relief Canyon properties covering an area of approximately 29,000 acres located in Pershing County in northwestern Nevada. The Relief Canyon properties include approximately 1,056 owned unpatented mining claims, 120 owned millsite claims, 143 leased unpatented mining claims, and 4,127 acres of leased and 3,739 acres of subleased private lands.

