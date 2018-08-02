Barclays Trims International Paper (IP) Target Price to $52.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IP. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on International Paper from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered International Paper from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Stephens reiterated a hold rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on International Paper from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.50.

NYSE IP traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. International Paper has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $66.94.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.44%.

In related news, insider Carleton C. Ealy sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $1,249,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $610,549.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,085.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 375.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

