Barclays Boosts Bombardier, Inc. Class B (BBD.B) Price Target to C$7.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price lifted by Barclays from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$5.44 to C$5.68 in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$4.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, June 8th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$4.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.50.

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B opened at C$4.75 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of C$1.96 and a twelve month high of C$4.16.

Bombardier Inc is a Canada-based manufacturer of both planes and trains. It operates through four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment is engaged in the design, manufacture and aftermarket support for three families of business jets (Learjet, Challenger and Global).

