Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.12

Media coverage about Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the bank an impact score of 45.1533210429776 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTB. Raymond James lifted their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son opened at $50.03 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $50.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.54.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 35.22%. The company had revenue of $129.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.52 million. analysts anticipate that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.66%.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

