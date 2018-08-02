Bank of Montreal Can Sells 23,340 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (CRMT)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,340 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.65% of America’s Car-Mart worth $7,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRMT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,900,000 after acquiring an additional 10,680 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 25,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 55,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $3,567,103.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $632,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 122,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,768,410.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,471 shares of company stock valued at $15,963,776 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

CRMT stock opened at $64.20 on Thursday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.05 and a twelve month high of $68.20. The company has a market cap of $449.00 million, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.90.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 21st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $169.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.22 million. research analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRMT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. America’s Car-Mart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.75.

America’s Car-Mart Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of June 28, 2018, it operated 140 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

