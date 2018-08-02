Bank of America Corp (BAC) Shares Bought by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 3.2% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 48,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 38,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 31,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of Bank of America opened at $31.25 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $22.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $20.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Vining Sparks assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Vetr cut shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.17 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.37.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.