Bandwidth Inc (BAND) Shares Bought by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) by 539.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404,793 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $18,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,514,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,921,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,790,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bandwidth by 836.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 65,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. Institutional investors own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Henry R. Kaestner sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $308,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Murdock sold 47,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $1,893,859.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 801,262 shares of company stock worth $30,922,521 over the last quarter. 48.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bandwidth stock opened at $39.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $620.73 million and a PE ratio of 80.33. Bandwidth Inc has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $40.83.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.30 million. Bandwidth had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 16.87%. sell-side analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BAND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Dougherty & Co set a $40.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bandwidth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provides in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

