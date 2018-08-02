Banco Macro SA ADR Class B (BMA) and Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock (PGC) Financial Survey

Banco Macro SA ADR Class B (NYSE: BMA) and Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:PGC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Banco Macro SA ADR Class B has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Banco Macro SA ADR Class B and Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Macro SA ADR Class B $2.21 billion 1.99 $567.08 million $8.65 7.72 Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock $173.35 million 3.61 $36.49 million $1.94 17.07

Banco Macro SA ADR Class B has higher revenue and earnings than Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock. Banco Macro SA ADR Class B is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Banco Macro SA ADR Class B pays an annual dividend of $2.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Banco Macro SA ADR Class B pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock pays out 10.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.5% of Banco Macro SA ADR Class B shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Macro SA ADR Class B and Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Macro SA ADR Class B 24.73% 25.82% 5.20% Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock 22.54% 10.37% 0.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Banco Macro SA ADR Class B and Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Macro SA ADR Class B 0 1 5 0 2.83 Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock 0 0 3 0 3.00

Banco Macro SA ADR Class B currently has a consensus price target of $108.85, indicating a potential upside of 62.95%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock has a consensus price target of $38.75, indicating a potential upside of 17.03%. Given Banco Macro SA ADR Class B’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Banco Macro SA ADR Class B is more favorable than Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock.

Summary

Banco Macro SA ADR Class B beats Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banco Macro SA ADR Class B Company Profile

Banco Macro S.A. provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers. The company also provides personal loans, document discounts, mortgages, overdrafts, pledged loans, and credit card loans to retail customers. In addition, it offers corporate banking products and services that include deposits, lending, check cashing advances and factoring, guaranteed loans, credit lines for financing foreign trade, and cash management services. Further, the company provides trust, payroll, and financial agency services, as well as corporate credit cards and other specialty products; transaction services, such as collection services, payments to suppliers, payroll services, foreign exchange transactions, and foreign trade services; and information services, such as Datanet and Interpymes services to corporate customers. As of December 31, 2017, it operated through a network of 445 branches, 1,443 ATMs, 912 self-service terminals, and service points. Banco Macro S.A. also offers Internet banking services. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Common Stock Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides working capital lines of credit, term loans for fixed asset acquisitions, commercial mortgages, multi-family mortgages, and other forms of asset-based financing services; and residential and commercial mortgage, home equity lines of credit, and other second mortgage loans, as well as construction loans. In addition, it offers asset management services; personal trust services, including services as executor, trustee, administrator, custodian, and guardian; corporate trust services comprising services as trustee for pension and profit sharing plans; and other financial planning and advisory services. Further, the company operates automated teller machines at 20 locations; and provides telephone and Internet banking, merchant credit card, and customer support sales services. Its private banking clients include businesses, non-profits, and consumers; and wealth management clients comprise individuals, families, foundations, endowments, trusts, and estates. The company operates its private banking locations in Bedminster, Morristown, Princeton, and Teaneck, New Jersey; and wealth management branches in Somerset, Morris, Hunterdon, and Union counties. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation was founded in 1921 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.

